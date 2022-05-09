wrigley field

Gallagher Way summer programs to return in full after Chicago COVID restrictions

Schedule includes summer activities for kids and adults
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Gallagher Way announces Chicago summer programs

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a lot more than baseball happening at Wrigleyville's Gallagher Way, starting this month.

Much of it is free!

Event Program Manager Callie O'Connor joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to talk about it.

The schedule includes fitness classes, music, a French market, movies, golf and even a dog day.

RELATED: Chicago Park District summer camp 2022 registration starts this week

There is a music theme for the movies this year; the showings include "Mamma Mia," "Dirty Dancing," "Pitch Perfect," "School of Rock," "Grease" and "Encanto."

This is the first year post-pandemic that everything will be brought back to the space outside Wrigley Field.

Visit www.gallagherway.com/events for the full lineup of events and activities.
