Gallagher Way summer programs to return in full after Chicago COVID restrictions

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a lot more than baseball happening at Wrigleyville's Gallagher Way, starting this month.Much of it is free!Event Program Manager Callie O'Connor joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to talk about it.The schedule includes fitness classes, music, a French market, movies, golf and even a dog day.There is a music theme for the movies this year; the showings include "Mamma Mia," "Dirty Dancing," "Pitch Perfect," "School of Rock," "Grease" and "Encanto."This is the first year post-pandemic that everything will be brought back to the space outside Wrigley Field.Visitfor the full lineup of events and activities.