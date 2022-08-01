Wrong-way I-90 crash in Hampshire leaves 7 dead, including 5 children from Rolling Meadows; ISP

Neighbor says man hospitalized from crash is Rolling Meadows father of 4 crash victims

Illinois State Police said a wrong-way I-90 car crash in Hampshire left seven people, including five children from Rolling Meadows, dead Sunday.

HAMPSHIRE, Ill. (WLS) -- Questions remain after a mother from Rolling Meadows and five children were killed in a fiery crash on I-90 in McHenry County Sunday.

That sole survivor of the crash, Thomas Dobosz, 32, remains hospitalized here at Loyola University Medical Center.

A neighbor told ABC7 he lost his wife and all of his children in the crash.

Investigators said just after 2 a.m. Sunday, Dobosz was driving westbound on I-90 near Hampshire in a blue Chevy van when the driver of a gray Acura, identified as 22-year-old Jennifer Fernandes of Carpentersville, was driving in the opposite direction and collided with Dobosz's vehicle head on. Both cars became totally engulfed in flames.

Troopers said they found Fernandes dead on scene as well as all of Dobosz's passengers, identified as 31-year-old Lauren Dobosz and five children: two 13-year-old girls, 7- and 6-year-old boys, and a 5-year-old girl.

Neighbors in Rolling Meadows said four of them were the couple's kids.

"When you find out it is people you've known for many years, it kind of hits a little harder," David Moreno, a neighbor of the Dobosz family, said. "Losing your family in a split-second like that is not going to be easy for anybody."

Moreno said four of the children were the couple's kids.

"My understanding is one of the eldest daughters had a friend with them," he said. "I know it's going to be devastating for the community just to know that it was somebody that people have known."

State Police are still trying to figure out why Hernandes was going the wrong way. Authorities have not yet released the identities of the five children.

The fatal crash also caused another one collision.

When a semi-truck had stopped to let a medical helicopter land, a second semi didn't stop in time and rear ended it, officials said.

The trailer on one of them was torn open and the boxes inside scattered on the roadway.

One person had minor injuries from the second crash.