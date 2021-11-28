race in america

Radio docuseries on missing girls, women in Chicago to air this week

'The Invisible Ones: Voices of the Missing' to air Monday through Friday; Candace McCollum is producing, hosting
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Radio docuseries on missing Black women, girls to air this week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- WVON Radio is airing a five-part docuseries highlighting some of the stories of 51 missing Black women and girls.

"The Invisible Ones: Voices of the Missing" is produced and hosted by WVON anchor Candace McCollum and explores the disparities in the investigations and coverage of these victims.

The 51 cases involve woman and girls who have gone missing, or have been found dead after being reported missing in Chicago, over the past 20 years.

SEE MORE: Gabby Petito captured headlines when she went missing; do people of color get the same treatment?

McCollum says "I sought to humanize many of these women whose names we never knew. I cannot name one Black woman whose name is etched in the psyche of America because she went missing."

The series will air on WVON from Monday through Friday at 6:50 a.m., 10:50 a.m., 4:50 p.m. and 7:50 p.m.
