Xavier Walker freed from prison after nearly 20 years

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Xavier Walker walked out of the Cook County Sheriff's Office a free man Thursday night.Walker served nearly 20 years in prison, for the murder of Mark Madjak, in West Garfield Park.He always proclaimed his innocence, and said he was beaten into confessing by Chicago police."I did a lotof hard work, it took me a lot of long hours, lot of hard work and dedication for me to prove my innocence so I could return home to my family and clear my name," he said upon his release. "It's been hard and challenging, but I had to fight through it and by the grace of God I was able to get through it.Prosecutors agreed to drop the case altogether, saying Walker's defense attorney did not introduce important photographs and alibi witnesses.