XFL celebrates upcoming kick off

The NFL season has come to an end but sports fans can experience more football thanks to the XFL.

"Our league is a league of vision. And we are here to unleash the dreams that football makes possible and is starting today," says Dany Garcia, Chairwoman & Owner of the XFL.

The League will mark its return to the field with a February 18th match-up between the Vegas Vipers and Arlington Renegades.

"Our athletes, our players, they will have something to prove, and will have dynamic plays engaging our fans," Garcia adds.

The League consists of eight teams split into two divisions, the XFL North and the XFL South. The XFL Championship is scheduled for May 13th. You can watch the games on ABC and ESPN Networks, or stream on EPSN+.

