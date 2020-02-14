Yosemite's stunning "firefall" phenomenon may not appear this year

The National Park Service says the fall currently has little to no water, so those planning to see the "firefall" may miss it.
The Horsetail Fall, which flows over the eastern edge of El Capitan in Yosemite Valley, looks like a river of fire when the sunlight hits it at just the right angle.
The waterfall plunges about 1,500 feet and if you didn't know any better, you might think you were watching a lava flow. The fleeting sight also only lasts about 10 minutes.
The natural phenomenon happens every sunset in late-February. The National Park Service says the window for the 2020 "firefall" is February 13 through February 27.
Restrictions to parking, visitor access and traffic will begin in the afternoon on February 13.