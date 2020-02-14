travel

Yosemite's stunning "firefall" phenomenon may not appear this year

FRESNO, Calif. -- The annual "firefall" phenomenon at Yosemite National Park may not happen this year due to a lack of water over the Horsetail Fall.

The National Park Service says the fall currently has little to no water, so those planning to see the "firefall" may miss it.

The Horsetail Fall, which flows over the eastern edge of El Capitan in Yosemite Valley, looks like a river of fire when the sunlight hits it at just the right angle.

The waterfall plunges about 1,500 feet and if you didn't know any better, you might think you were watching a lava flow. The fleeting sight also only lasts about 10 minutes.



The natural phenomenon happens every sunset in late-February. The National Park Service says the window for the 2020 "firefall" is February 13 through February 27.

Restrictions to parking, visitor access and traffic will begin in the afternoon on February 13.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelyosemite national parkyosemite national parkyosemitetravel
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAVEL
'View from My Window' allows you to virtually travel the world
Carnival to lay off hundreds in Florida, other states
Possible permanent changes to work, school, travel after the COVID-19 lockdown
SOS for thousands of cruise line workers stranded offshore by COVID-19 threat
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Show More
CDC warns of unusual, aggressive rats because of pandemic
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News