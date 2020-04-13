More black bears roaming Yosemite National Park during coronavirus closure, rangers say

During a live stream on social media, wildlife biologist, Ranger Katie, said the bears had been noticeably out roaming through Yosemite Valley since the park closed on March 20.
"For the most part, I think they're having a party. I think that this time of year is difficult for the animals here," Ranger Katie said. "There can literally be walls of cars, stop and go traffic or people in the park."
Ranger Katie said the bears usually find "corridors" to get from one end of the valley to the other to avoid humans. But since the park closure, she said rangers noticed more bears walking through the meadow.
It could be said that spring, summer, and fall are just one big meal to a black bear. If that's the case, then grass is a bear's favorite springtime appetizer! Check out this bear that we spotted yesterday around lunchtime, mowing the grass just across from Yosemite Village! pic.twitter.com/Gcgn184lyY— Yosemite National Park (@YosemiteNPS) April 10, 2020
"Now that there are no people, the bears are literally just walking down the road to get to where they need to, which is kind of cool to see," she said.
Park officials have shared videos on their social media accounts of the landscape and Q&A sessions with their rangers for students.
