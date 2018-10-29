Yosemite park rangers identify couple who fell from Taft Point

Yosemite National Park Rangers are recovering two bodies of a man and a woman who had an apparent fall from Taft Point.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK --
Yosemite National Park Rangers have identified the two people who died after falling from Taft Point.

National Park Service officials say 29-year old Vishnu Viswanath and 30-year old Meenakshi Moorthy died on Wednesday, Oct. 24.

Both were citizens of India who had been living in the United States.

Officials say the two fell approximately 800 feet in an area with steep terrain. Their bodies were recovered the next afternoon by Park Rangers who had to use technical climbing and rappelling techniques to reach the location. A California Highway Patrol helicopter was also called in for assistance.

The couple has an Instagram account where they have been posting pictures of their travels across the United States. In one image, Moorthy can be seen sitting on the edge of the Grand Canyon and in the caption mentions the danger of standing so close to the side to capture the image.



It's not clear yet how the couple how the couple fell from Taft Point in Yosemite.

