Yoyo's draws long late-night lines for its loaded hot dogs!

At Yoyo's Hotdog stand, lines wrap around the block for the hottest dog in town!

HOUSTON, Texas -- Yoyos Hotdog in Houston is much more than just a food cart. Danny Kim grew up in South Korea and worked in restaurants for years as a sushi chef. But a little more than a decade ago, he decided he wanted to do something new and decided on hot dogs. He and his co-owner Kevin Dang began trying to perfect the flavor of this one-of-a-kind dog.

"It just grew upon itself and had a following and we just kept on working on it and improving it, improving it, improving it," said Dang. "To this day we still look for ways that we could add flavor and add other texture profiles to our hot dog."

The original cart in Rice Village serves only one menu item, the hot dog. Yoyo's has a faithful following willing to wait in line for the loaded all-beef dogs, served on a toasted, cream cheese bun and topped with grilled and fried onions, honey mayo, and sriracha.

"We love our customers and we hope they love us back," said Dang.

"It was the first time I'd ever eaten it," said customer John Herce. "I think my eyes opened for the first time. I was like 'Oh my God!"

Yoyos is open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights from 8 p.m. until 3:30 the next morning.