YWCA Chicago launches job placement academy for women and minorities

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A free job training program is helping women and minorities find good-paying jobs in the construction industry.

YWCA Metropolitan Chicago is now accepting applications for this year's CONSTRUCT Infrastructure Academy. The 11-week job training and placement program, offered in collaboration with ComEd, begins in February.

Now in its tenth year, CONSTRUCT has a proven track-record of placing women and minorities in high-demand and high-growth jobs in the construction and utility industries. This program is unique among local job training initiatives, since the trainees are paid a weekly stipend while they are enrolled in training. After completing the program, graduates have direct connections to more than 40 partner companies, offering a variety of positions earning as much as $40 per hour with paid vacation, health insurance and other benefits.

CONSTRUCT ensures a diverse workforce and eliminates the barriers for minorities looking to enter the rapidly growing U.S. energy sector, which added more than 300,000 jobs last year. The program is available to men and women who are interested in construction-related fields and meet basic qualifications. Applications are due Friday, January 27, 2023. To learn more, visit YWCA Metropolitan Chicago's website, or contact LaShanda Hayes at (312) 439-6229.