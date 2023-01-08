Attorney for man accused of kidnapping Bumble date raises questions on allegations' credibility

HOUSTON, Texas -- The attorney for a 21-year-old man charged with kidnapping a woman he met on the dating app, Bumble, says there are credibility issues behind the allegations.

Chris Denuna represents Zachary Mills, who is accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting, and holding a woman for five days with no food or water starting on Dec. 24.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, the victim escaped Mills' apartment and ran to a neighbor for help when Mills left to go to his father's house. He was arrested on Dec. 30.

Denuna said there is another side to the story and believes cell phone data will help clear his client's name.

"We have a strong stance that where a lot of these egregious allegations that are alleged by the complaining witness. We have a very strong stance that a lot of these did not occur," Denuna said.

"I think that will show that there's more to it in their relationship. I think it will show that there's a history between them. That they they've spent numerous occasions together amongst other people, whether it's friends, family that can vouch for their relationship from what they've seen as a third-party witness, that can vouch for their characters," Denuna said.

ABC13 reached out to Constable Mark Herman's Office for further information regarding this investigation, but no one responded

Mills was seen visibly agitated and appeared stunned during a probable cause hearing, where he learned the allegations against him.

He was released on a $50,000 bond and is under house arrest until a scheduled hearing in March.

The constable's office said Mills could potentially face more charges. The victim's name was withheld in court documents because she is an alleged sexual assault victim.

"Not to be insensitive to the complaining witness or anyone who has experienced these traumatic events, but it's important to know there are two sides to the story. My client is presumed innocent as is provided through due process," Denuna said. "The credibility of these allegations can be questioned."