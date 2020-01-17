Zeta Phi Beta celebrates 100 years of sisterhood

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority gathered Thursday morning at Metra Millennium Station to unveil a digital billboard in honor of their centennial celebration!"For 100 years we have been transforming lives through all of our community service initiatives such as Z-HOPE, Zetas Helping Other People Excellence," said Zeta Phi Beta TAZ President Mersaydes Young. "It is important that all of the world knows the good work we are doing, and Thursday, we are celebrating our monumental centennial year."Events and community service activities will take place across Chicago in honor of the historically black sorority that was founded on January 16, 1920.10:00 a.m. - NoonGary Comer Youth Center 7200 S. Ingleside Ave Chicago, IL>Bring five items to help build care packages: Maxi pads, liners, tampons, socks and deodorantsNoon - 1:00 p.m.Chicago Police Department 5105 S. Wentworth>Drop off hand warmers, hats, gloves, scarfs and blankets