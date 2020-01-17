u.s. & world

Zeta Phi Beta celebrates 100 years of sisterhood

By Marissa N. Isang
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority gathered Thursday morning at Metra Millennium Station to unveil a digital billboard in honor of their centennial celebration!

"For 100 years we have been transforming lives through all of our community service initiatives such as Z-HOPE, Zetas Helping Other People Excellence," said Zeta Phi Beta TAZ President Mersaydes Young. "It is important that all of the world knows the good work we are doing, and Thursday, we are celebrating our monumental centennial year."

Events and community service activities will take place across Chicago in honor of the historically black sorority that was founded on January 16, 1920.

Every Woman Project
Saturday, January 18:
10:00 a.m. - Noon
Gary Comer Youth Center 7200 S. Ingleside Ave Chicago, IL
>Bring five items to help build care packages: Maxi pads, liners, tampons, socks and deodorants

Helping Our Homeless
Sunday, January 19:
Noon - 1:00 p.m.
Chicago Police Department 5105 S. Wentworth
>Drop off hand warmers, hats, gloves, scarfs and blankets
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscommunity serviceu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
CDC warns of unusual, aggressive rats because of pandemic
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Coronavirus Update: Wisconsin COVID-19 death toll hits 510, cases surpass 15K
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Show More
CDC warns of unusual, aggressive rats because of pandemic
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News