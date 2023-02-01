WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Cars damaged by gunfire outside of Zion-Benton Township High School basketball game

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, February 1, 2023 12:30PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

ZION, Ill. (WLS) -- Shots were fired outside of a Zion-Benton Township High School basketball game Tuesday night, police said.

Zion police said they responded to a reported shooting in the school's parking lot during a basketball game against Waukegan.

Officers on a nearby patrol arrived and found two cars damaged, with the suspects fleeing the scene, police said.

No one was reported injured and police are investigating.

The school district said classes would resume as normal Wednesday and that , " We will continue to work with appropriate authorities. As a precautionary measure we will have an increased police presence, start our day on code yellow, and ensure emotional support services for students and staff. As always, we take all matters seriously as the safety of our school community is our top priority."

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW