Zion principal accused of having sex with student while working in Kenosha

Curtiss Tolefree. (Kenosha News)

ZION, Ill. (WLS) -- A Zion elementary school principal is charged with sexually assaulting a student while working in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Curtiss Tolefree Jr., 42, is accused of having sex several times with a 17-year-old student starting in 2008 while he was dean at a Bradford High School in Kenosha. Prosecutors said he had sex "just about every day" with the student, including at the school, his home and two hotels.

Tolefree has been charged with three counts of sexual assault of a student by school staff and two counts of exposing genitals or pubic area.

Tolefree denied the allegations and resigned from the Kenosha School District. He is now on administrative leave from Beulah Park Elementary in Zion.
