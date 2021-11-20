lincoln park zoo

ZooLights return to Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo to kick off holiday season

Ticket sales support animal care, global conservation efforts and innovative learning programs
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The annual ZooLights are back at Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo.

It's open to members only starting Friday night, but opens to the public Saturday.

The holiday tradition has a few new features this year, including an enhanced Enchanted Forest and a magnificent holiday tree at the new Wildlife Center.

ZooLights runs from 4 to 10 p.m. on Nov. 20-24, 26-30, Dec. 1-23, 26-31, and Jan 1-2.

Tickets are now on sale for the 27th annual holiday tradition at Lincoln Park Zoo.

Tickets to ZooLights are free on Mondays and Tuesdays and $5 for Wednesdays through Sundays. Tickets are required for all guests, including infants and children, due to limited capacity.

Active zoo members will also have a chance to enjoy another free Members-Only night at ZooLights on December 13. Registration is required, and zoo members will experience all regular ZooLights hours and happenings free of charge.

Lincoln Park Zoo will also offer sensory-friendly visit times on Nov. 29 and Dec. 15 from 4-6 p.m. During these special event times, music and blinking or moving lights will remain static or turned off.

New this year, visitors can also pay an extra fee to "flip the switch" on the South Lawn light show. The experience will occur each evening at 4:30 p.m. Pricing packages begin at $250.

Lincoln Park Zoo said ticket sales support animal care, global conservation efforts and innovative learning programs.

To learn more about Lincoln Park Zoo or ZooLights, visit lpzoo.org.
