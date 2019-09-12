1 charged with drug trafficking after suspicious package found in Logan Square mailbox

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged with drug trafficking after Chicago police said he placed a suspicious package into a mail box in the Logan Square neighborhood Wednesday.Police said Pawel Borowski-Beszta, 25, placed the package in to the mailbox in the 3600-block of West Fullerton Avenue. Police were called to the area at around 10:35 a.m. and the suspicious package prompted a hazardous materials response including using a robot.Police said the package contained narcotics and Borowski-Beszta was taken into custody at 1:11 p.m. Wednesday.Borowski-Beszta is charged with one felony count of a controlled substance trafficking and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance. He is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday