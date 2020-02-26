1 dead, 4 critically injured in Avalon Park shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was killed and four other people were injured in a shooting Avalon Park Tuesday, Chicago fire officials said.The Chicago Fire Department said the shooting appeared to happen in a food store near 79th and Avalon around 5:30 p.m.Two 17-year-old girls are among those wounded in the shooting, fire officials said. Four of the victims were found at the scene, while the fifth victim was found wounded a block away, according to the fire department.Two of the injured victims were taken to University of Chicago hospital in critical condition, and the other two were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, fire officials said.No further details about the victims, including ages and genders, have been released. The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately clear.An investigation by Chicago police is ongoing. Police said detectives are reviewing surveillance video from the scene.