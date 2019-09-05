1 hospitalized after being pulled from Lake Michigan at North Avenue Beach

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was transported to the hospital after being pulled from the water in Lake Michigan Thursday morning.
Witnesses said they saw the person struggling in the water at North Avenue Beach and went in to help.
A jogger saw the rescue and administered CPR until paramedics arrived. The person they rescued was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Their condition is not known
