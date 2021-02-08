LEYDEN TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- Firefighters battled intense flames in the bitter cold at the O'Hare Kitchenette Motel in Leyden Township overnight Monday.
At least one person was injured.
RELATED: Dangerous cold, snow makes emergency response tough for firefighters
One woman living at the building said a smoke alarm was not installed in her room before she moved in.
She said she installed on herself but "even they didn't go off."
She said the only reason she and her family were alerted was by the fire was the firefighter banging on their door.
Motel fire injures 1 in Leyden Township
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News