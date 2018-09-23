1 killed, 13 wounded Saturday in city shootings

A man on a bicycle was killed and 13 other people were wounded in a series of shootings in Chicago over 24 hours Saturday.The day began with a string of shootings near Garfield Park on the West Side between midnight and 3 a.m., according to Chicago police. A single drive-by shooting wounded three people, including a woman, as they stood outside in the 100 block of North Karlov Avenue.Saturday's only homicide happened later in the day in the University Village neighborhood on the Near West Side, police said.At 9:54 p.m., Gregory Brown, 35, was riding a bicycle when another male on foot shot at him in the 1300 block of West Hastings, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.Brown was struck in the shoulder and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. He lived a block away from where he was shot.In nonfatal shootings, a 26-year-old woman was wounded when someone opened fire into a crowd near her in the South Side Englewood neighborhood. She was sitting in a car at 11:35 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Lowe Avenue when someone in a passing black SUV opened fire at the crowd, police said.She was struck in her left arm and was taken to Saint Bernard Hospital in good condition, according to police. No other injuries were reported.At 7:47 p.m., a man was wounded in the Brainerd neighborhood on the South Side.The 26-year-old was sitting on a front porch when he was shot in his chest in the 9000 block of South Marshfield Avenue, according to police.He was taken to Christ Medical Center where he was in critical condition, police said. He told police he did not know where the shots came from.Over an hour earlier, a man was shot in the Bridgeport neighborhood on the South Side.About 6:30 p.m., the 34-year-old was a passenger in the back seat of a vehicle driving east in the 400 block of West 26th Street when he heard gunshots and felt pain, according to police.He was shot in his right foot and he took himself to Mercy Hospital where he was in good condition, police said.In other shootings Saturday:At 4 p.m., a man was shot in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side. The 19-year-old was walking when he heard gunshots and felt pain in the 400 block of East 71st Street, according to police. He was shot in his left leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.A 22-year-old man was shot about 1:30 p.m. in the South Shore neigiborhood, according to police. He took himself to Jackson Park Hospital, where his condition stabilized.A 28-year-old man was wounded when shot in the leg at 1:20 p.m. in Lawndale. The man was standing on a front porch when someone fired shots at him from inside a black vehicle that drove by, police said.A man was shot as he was walking at 6:26 a.m. in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side, police said. He was struck in the chest and grazed in the knee.About 5 a.m., a 34-year-old man was shot twice in his chest and grazed in the head after a "verbal altercation" with people in the South Side Gresham neighborhood, police said. He was taken in fair condition to a hospital.Between midnight and 3 a.m., five people were wounded in three shootings early Saturday in the East and West Garfield Park neighborhoods, including the three people caught in a single drive-by shooting as they stood outside.