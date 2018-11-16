1 shot by police in Country Club Hills after report of man dragged into bank

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. (WLS) --One person was shot by a police officer in south suburban Country Club Hills Thursday night and Illinois State Police are now investigating the shooting.
Country Club Hills police responded around 9 p.m. after a report that that two men were dragging a man into a Bank of America's ATM area.
Officers responded saw a white vehicle leaving the bank's parking lot. They ordered the car to stop, but the vehicle struck one officer and the other officer fired at the vehicle, hitting the driver and stopping the car, police said.
Police have not released any information about the person who was shot, or their condition.
Country Club Hills police said an investigation is on-going. The police-involved shooting aspect of the incident is being investigated by Illinois State Police.
A witness who works in one of the nearby businesses said she heard several gunshots and saw a man fall to the ground.
"I heard the shooting, I actually heard them shoot the guy," said witness Antoinette Allison. "I know it was more than eight. It was like back to back."
The witness did not know what kind of confrontation took place before the shooting.