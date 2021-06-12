Chatham shooting leaves 10 shot, 1 dead, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ten people were shot early Saturday morning in an attack in Chatham on the South Side, Chicago police said.The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. in the 7500-block of South Prairie Avenue, according to CPD.Chicago police said the victims were on the sidewalk when two male suspects approached and opened fire.A 29-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen and left knee and later died at University of Chicago Medical Center.The rest of the victims, who ranged in age from 23 to 46, were reported in good to fair condition after being shot, police said.A crowd of people was in the area where the shooting occurred later Saturday morning.No one is in custody; Area Two detectives are investigating.