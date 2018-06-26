10 wounded, 1 fatally, in 2 separate South Side shootings

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3655837" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago police responded to two large shootings in different parts of the South Side overnight. There were a total of ten victims. A 19-year-old man was killed. The youngest victim

Chicago police responded to two large shootings in different parts of the South Side late Monday night. There were a total of ten victims. A 19-year-old man was killed. The youngest victim is a 13-year-old boy.Police said six people were shot in the 3600-block of South Vincennes Avenue in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood around 10:45 p.m.The group was standing near Ellis Park when an unknown person fired shots in their direction.The playground at Bronzeville's Ellis Park remained empty Tuesday, as over 180 summer campers were kept inside the arts and recreation center next door. A police squad car was parked just outside for much of the day, all because of a shooting that took place here late last night, leaving six people injured.A spokesperson for the Chicago Park District released a statement Tuesday afternoon saying, "The safety of our patrons is of paramount concern to the Chicago Park District. Yesterday an overnight shooting occurred after park hours at the southern end of Ellis Park, approximately 2 blocks from its arts and recreation center. This morning, Chicago Park District security officers were stationed outside of the camp to respond to the concerns of parents. The Park District is also working very closely with the Chicago Police Department which has increased patrols in the area.""They built this in the community for the children and it's so unfortunate they can't come to camp, they can't go to the park. They can't do or have anything without this crazy violence in the world," said JoSandra Polk as she picked up her 11-year-old grandchild Tuesday.Mother Dominique Taylor echoed that sentiment. "Police were out here this morning. I went over to my mom's building. She's right around here. She was saying what happened and the seniors were talking about it so they're in fear," she said.Chicago Police investigators say the shooting broke out during a posthumous birthday celebration for a homicide victim, killed three years ago. One group opened fire on another, the violence continuing over a three block stretch of South Vincennes, with the Park district facility on one end and Pershing on the other. None of the witnesses or shooting victims are cooperating with detectives.A 15-year-old boy was shot in the ankle and transported in good condition to Mercy Hospital and Medical Center.A 27-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 20-year-old man was shot in the hip and in both legs. They were both transported to University of Chicago Medical Center, where their conditions stabilized.A 24-year-old man and 22-year-old man were both shot in the ankle. They were also transported to University of Chicago, where they were both listed in good condition.A 19-year-old man was shot twice in the hip, once in the buttocks and once in the arm. He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition stabilized.Shots were also fired in the city's West Pullman neighborhood near 123rd Street and South Yale Avenue around 10:50 p.m., leaving 19-year-old Denzel Nelson dead, and three others, including a 13-year-old boy injured. Police say the injured all appear to be unintended victims of the shooting which originated in the gangway of a home on the 12300 block of South Yale.An 18-year-old woman, a 16-year-old boy and the 13-year-old boy were walking in the area when someone fired shots, police said. Witnesses told police the 19-year-old Nelson fired the first shots from the alley or gangway and an unknown person shot back.Nelson was shot in the face and chest. He died at Advocate Christ Medical Center.The 13-year-old boy was shot in the arm and transported to Comer Children's Hospital, where his condition stabilized.The 16-year-old boy was shot in the foot and thigh. The 18-year-old woman was shot in the thigh. They were both taken to Christ, where their conditions also stabilized.No one is in custody for either shooting. Area South detectives are investigating.