13 dogs killed in Hampshire fire

Thirteen dogs were killed in a fire in Hampshire Saturday night. (Captured News)

Thirteen dogs were killed in a fire in far northwest suburban Hampshire Saturday.

Officials say 3 adult dogs and 10 puppies died in the fire. It happened at about 7:12 p.m. inside a small outhouse used for breeding on Berner Road.

The city's fire chief says the owner said the adult dogs kept trying to go back in to save the puppies. He apparently tried to stop them, but they ran back into the house.

The breed of the dogs is not known. It is not known what caused the fire.
