WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

19-foot Burmese python, longest ever recorded, caught by group of friends: VIDEO

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, July 14, 2023 5:54PM
Group of friends catches 19-foot python, longest ever recorded: VIDEO
EMBED <>More Videos

A 19-foot python caught in Florida broke a world record. The Burmese python was captured by a group of friends.

FLORIDA (WLS) -- A 19-foot Burmese python, the longest ever recorded, was caught by a group of friends in South Florida's Big Cypress National Preserve this week.

But, it wasn't easy. The net didn't work, so they had to change up their technique.

"I originally walked up to it, thinking I could just come behind it, and grab its head, like a normal grab. But then, the snake went absolutely crazy," said Jake Waleri. "It was trying to wrap me up, trying to strangle me. And my friends, luckily were able to pull it off. And you know, we were able to capture this thing safely."

The 19-foot python is now at the Southwest Florida Conservancy where researchers are running some tests to learn more about the snake.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW