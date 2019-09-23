2 firefighters hospitalized after Ravenswood building fire on North Side, officials say

CHICAGO -- Two firefighters were hospitalized after battling a building fire Sunday night in Ravenswood on the North Side, officials said.

The fire broke out around 11 p.m. at a two-story structure in the 5100 block of North Lincoln Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

A pair of firefighters were sent to a hospital in good condition out of precaution because of smoke inhalation, fire said.

The fire was extinguished by midnight, fire said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
