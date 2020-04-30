2 Illinois men face murder charges after body of woman, 29, found downstate

BEECHER CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- Two Illinois men face murder charges after the body of a 29-year-old woman was found in rural Beecher City Wednesday.Kimberly A. Mattingly was found during an Illinois State Police investigation in the town northeast of St. Louis, officials said Thursday.Warrants were issued for Christopher E. Glass, 36, of Mason for first-degree murder, concealment of a homicidal death and a parole violation, police said. Indiana State Police and Terra Haute police took Glass into custody, pending extradition to Illinois. His bond was set at $5 million.Aaron M. Kaiser, 37, of Beecher City was also charged with concealment of a homicidal death and has been arrested. Kaiser is being held in the Effingham County Jail, pending a bond hearing.Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact Illinois State Police at (217) 278-5004 or by email at ISP.DCI.Zone05@Illinois.gov.Officials did not provide any additional information about the circumstances surrounding Mattingly's death.