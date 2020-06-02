2 killed, 60 arrested after looting, unrest by 'outside agitators' in Cicero, police say

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- Violence rocked suburban Cicero Monday with two people killed and 60 others arrested as "outside agitators" started looting businesses, Cicero police said.A large crowd started forming near 50th Street and Cermak Avenue in the late afternoon and started moving toward 23rd Street and Cicero Avenue.Several people were caught running with stolen items from The El Patron liquor store near 22nd Street and Cicero Avenue, several other businesses were also hit, officials said.The Cicero Police Department said more than 100 local officers along with 120 state and county police officers were dispatched to protect residents and businesses.Residents were also spotted walking around with bats to try to protect their businesses, as law enforcement moved in to try to control the crowds.Officials said the group of "outside agitators," were people police believed came in from other areas and were not Cicero residents.The group is responsible for firing shots into the crowd and killing two people, police said. Three suspects are in custody for the shooting.Cicero officials said they will not be implementing a curfew because it would take resources and personnel to enforce.City officials are asking residents not to engage or confront looters and to call police instead.