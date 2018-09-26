A second person has died as a result of a crash early Tuesday involving five vehicles in west suburban Bartlett.The accident happened after a 23-year-old driver veered into oncoming traffic, police said.The 23-year-old man, later identified as Miguel Flores, was heading west on Stearns Road in a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt around 5:50 a.m., when police said his vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic near Munger Road.The Cobalt struck a 2015 Nissan Altima and a 2012 Land Rover Range Rover, police said. Debris from the collision struck a 2007 Toyota Camry, which was waiting to turn north onto Munger from eastbound Stearns, and a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro, which was westbound on Stearns.A 23-year-old passenger of Flores was transported to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates and died at 3:55 p.m., police said.The 40-year-old driver of the Altima was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.The 54-year-old driver of the Range Rover, the 23-year-old driver of the Cobalt and the 20-year-old driver of the Camaro suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and were transported to Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, police said.Stearns was closed between Illinois Route 59 and Brewster Creek Boulevard for at least eight hours. Munger was closed between Forest Preserve Drive and Schiferl Drive/Humbracht Circle for about the same amount of time, as investigators conducted crash reconstruction.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.Anyone with information regarding the deadly crash should call Bartlett police at 630-837-0846.