2 men drown in Lake Michigan over weekend; 14 rescued after boat capsizes

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A beach hazard alert is in place for Monday after two men drowned in Lake Michigan this weekend, including one who was overcome by rough waves.The red flag was raised over 57th Street Beach Sunday morning, indicating to the few swimmers near the shoreline that it was time to get out of the water.57th Street Beach was among the 25 Chicago-area beaches where the city's Park District issued a swim ban Sunday. Dangerous winds and surf conditions continued even after a beach hazard statement issued by the National Weather Service expired Saturday.On Sunday morning, two men, ages 26 and 35, were pulled out of Lake Michigan by the Chicago Police Department's Marine Unit shortly after they jumped into the water in Lincoln Park on the North Side. The 26-year-old was rescued in critical condition and later died at a hospital.The 35-year-old refused treatment.The second drowning happened late Saturday night in the Waukegan Harbor after a man on a jet ski went under water. An autopsy needs to be conducted, but the jet skier was pulled from the water unconscious.He died at the hospital. No one else was hurt.The victim's name has not been released."We've been on a record pace this whole summer," said water safety expert Dave Benjamin, who tracks drownings in the Great Lakes. "When we're comparing Lake Michigan on this date in 2018, we had 27. Today, we have 35."High water levels this summer have made an already dangerous Lake Michigan even more so. Last Thursday, 35-year-old Rene Padilla drowned while trying to save his daughter who was knocked into the water by a large wave after venturing out onto a breakwall at 31st Street Beach."I told him yes, take a vacation because the girls are going back to school and he wanted to spend one day with them," said Bob Spagnolo, Padilla's boss. "It's not right."Chicago Fire Department officials said unfortunately 40-60% of all drowning victims are "would be" rescuers. Drowning is one of the leading causes of accidental death in the United States.A boat also capsized in Lake Michigan Sunday, the Waukegan Fire Department said.Fire officials and Coast Guard crews rescued 14 people, including children, who are all in good condition.