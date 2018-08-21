CHICAGO (WLS) --Authorities say two teens questioned by police about the deaths of two boys on Chicago's Far South Side have been released without charges.
Detectives say they are still exploring several different motives and have not ruled out robbery.
This past weekend 16-year-old Raysuan Turner and 17-year-old Darnelle Flowers were found shot to death in a field near 131st Street and Rhodes Avenues after being reported missing.
The two have been hanging out together lately and were reported missing on Friday.
RELATED: 2 missing teens found shot to death in field on Far South Side
Sunday afternoon, a search party was formed to help look for them, the boys' mothers helped with the search.
"It's tough on them," said community activist and crisis response leader Andrew Holmes. "We were right here, we were searching right here and we rode right past, going back into Altgeld Gardens and it's tough that they were laying right there and we were right here."
Police said the two young men were found with gunshot wounds to the body, and they are investigating this as a homicide. Police said they are questioning two persons of interest.
"All of a sudden, we are leaving and then they got another call saying that the bodies were behind a house out here and I think the Chicago Police Department came out and they went back in and then we all came here and we were footsteps away from this house where they were."
Police said the mother of one of the victims got a text message while she was with police officers during the search saying she could find her son's body in the field.
Police have not pinpointed a motive behind the shootings, but they have not ruled out robbery.
The deaths were part of a violent weekend in Chicago that left six people killed and 53 others wounded.
Chicago police held a Monday morning news conference discussing another violent weekend and the need for more community involvement.
"These individuals that keep pulling these triggers just feel like they can continue to do it because they are getting away with it," said Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.