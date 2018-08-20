59 shot, 6 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings

CHICAGO (WLS) --Six people were killed in shootings across Chicago over the weekend, police said.
Since 5 p.m. Friday, a total of 59 people were shot, leaving six killed and 53 wounded.
In the latest incident, two teenagers who had been reported missing were found shot to death in a field on the Far South Side.
The two teenagers, just 16 and 17 year old, were found dead at about 11:57 p.m. in a field on East 131st Street between Eberhart and Rhodes avenues after being reported missing days ago.
The family of 16-year-old Raysuan Turner said he has been missing since Friday. He was found dead in the field along with 17-year-old Darnelle Flowers, who had also been missing since Friday.
Also Sunday night, five people were shot after a softball game in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.
The shooting occurred just before 11 p.m. in the 7400-block of South Dante Avenue.
The victims were gathered after their weekly game, when investigators said a black van pulled up, and someone started shooting. One of the victims is in serious condition.
The first fatal shooting occurred Saturday night in the Englewood neighborhood.
A 26-year-old man was shot in the back in the 2300-block of West 72nd Street at about 8 p.m., police said. A witness told police they saw the victim on the sidewalk and heard gun shots.
The victim was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he later died. He was identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Matthew Hudson.
No one is in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating.
Sunday morning in the Uptown neighborhood, a person was shot and killed by someone riding a bicycle, police said.
The victim was sitting in a vehicle in the 4600-block of North Clifton Ave. at about 8:10 a.m. when someone pulled up in a bicycle and shot the victim several times, police said.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooter fled in an unknown direction.
Also Sunday, a 19-year-old man who was fatally shot at about 3:30 p.m. while leaning against a parked vehicle in the 4000-block of South Calumet, police said. The victim was talking to an acquaintance when another vehicle pulled up and someone started firing several shots.
No one was in custody and Area Central detectives are investigating.
In one incident Saturday night, three men were wounded near a back-to-school peace rally which was attended by hundreds of children.
The men were shot near Seward Park on the Near North Side. A 54-year-old man was shot in his upper-right leg; a 43-year-old man was shot in the lower left leg and upper right arm; and a 28-year-old man was shot in the back. Two victims, ages 54 and 43, were hospitalized in stable condition. The 28-year-old was hospitalized in critical condition.
All of the victims were innocent bystanders, witnesses said.
Chicago police said that they seized 83 guns and arrested 29 people on gun charges over the weekend.