2 shot, officer injured in East Chicago police shooting

EAST CHIACGO, Ind. (WLS) -- East Chicago, Ind., police said that two people were injured in a police shooting Wednesday morning, while an officer was injured by a car.Around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Indianapolis Blvd. and Chicago Ave., investigators said a police officer was attempting to stop a gold Chevy Impala after the license plate reader in his squad car showed a fake plate. A backup squad car also responded to the scene. One of the officers in that backup car attempted to get out of his car, and the Impala rammed the squad car, pinning the officer's leg,Police said the driver then tried again to get away, continuing to accelerate. Another officer opened fire. The female passenger and male driver were injured.While a weapon was recovered from their vehicle, it was not immediately clear if either of them ever fired upon police. That is part of the ongoing investigation now being handled by the Lake County, Indiana, Sheriff's Department.The officer whose leg was pinned only sustained minor injuries and was briefly hospitalized but has since been released. The passenger and driver of the Impala remain hospitalized and charges against them are pending.