2 teens charged as adults in fatal shooting Portage woman, dumped in abandoned Gary school; charges pending against 3rd

PORTAGE, Ind. (WLS) -- Two teenagers have been charged as adults in the fatal shooting of a Northwest Indiana woman who was found dead in an abandoned school in Gary last week.Shaun Thompson, 16 and Jonathan Brown, 17, are both facing charges of murder in perpetration of a robbery and robber (level two), both felonies, according to the Portage Police Department. The third teenager, who is 15, is also facing adult charges but that requires a waiver hearing from the juvenile justice system, police said.Police said Adriana Saucedo, 27, was shot and killed in a robbery gone wrong.Saucedo was reported missing after she did not show up for work last Wednesday. The Portage woman's body was found inside a shuttered Gary elementary school, police said.Investigators said Saucedo met her teen attackers on social media while trying to buy marijuana.Relatives said Saucedo went missing Tuesday night after posting to her social media account that she was leaving in a vehicle with the teen boys, who she didn't know, after they promised to take her to buy drugs.Detectives said Saucedo was shot and killed inside the car and robbed of the $140 she had on her. The group then drove to Gary, where they dumped the woman's body inside the gym of Norton Elementary, which has been closed since 2006."Miss Saucedo is a Portage resident. We take this personally," said Portage Police Chief Troy Williams. "We wanted to try to find her before we went home last night. We were able to do that to offer some closure to the family."The three teens were taken into custody last Thursday.