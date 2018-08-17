A 15-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old boy was wounded when someone pulled a gun and started shooting Thursday night outside a basketball tournament at the Garfield Park fieldhouse.Area North detectives said the suspect may be a child.Officers broke up a large fight inside the fieldhouse on Central Park Avenue in the city's Garfield Park neighborhood around 9 p.m. Police said that's when shots were fired outside, in the park.The 15-year old boy was shot in the chest. He was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Kenwon Parker, of the 3700-block of West Polk Street.The 14-year old boy was shot in the stomach. He was also transported to Stroger, where he is listed in serious condition.Investigators said they have a person of interest in custody. That person could be a boy between ages 11 and 13.Police said they recovered a weapon at the scene. Detectives are working to determine a motive.