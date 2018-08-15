2 women shot, 1 fatally, when bullets entered their South Side homes

CHICAGO --
Two women were struck by bullets fired outside their homes in Chicago overnight.

An 80-year-old woman was shot in the head early Wednesday in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The woman was inside her home, asleep in her second floor bedroom when shots were fired outside and a bullet struck her in the head at 1:34 a.m. in the 11800 block of South Eggleston, according to Chicago police.

She was taken to Christ Medical Center where she was in serious condition. Her condition had stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.



A woman was shot to death Tuesday evening in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 44-year-old was inside her home sitting on her couch when someone outside fired shots through her front door at 8:39 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Hermitage, according to Chicago police.

She was shot in the abdomen and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.
