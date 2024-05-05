St. Jude March 2024 honors fallen CPD officers including Luis Huesca, Aréanah Preston

The march comes less than a week after Officer Luis Huesca's funeral, and a day short of marking a year since the death of Officer Aréanah Preston.

The march comes less than a week after Officer Luis Huesca's funeral, and a day short of marking a year since the death of Officer Aréanah Preston.

The march comes less than a week after Officer Luis Huesca's funeral, and a day short of marking a year since the death of Officer Aréanah Preston.

The march comes less than a week after Officer Luis Huesca's funeral, and a day short of marking a year since the death of Officer Aréanah Preston.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of law enforcement members participated in the 2024 St. Jude Memorial March in Downtown on Sunday.

The mission of the march is to remember our officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

The march is especially emotional this year, given the recent loss of CPD Officer Luis Huesca. He was killed two weeks ago in the Gage Park neighborhood following a shift.

READ ALSO | CPD Officer Luis Huesca shot 10 times, prosecutors say, as murder suspect appears in court

Monday marks one year since CPD Officer Aréanah Preston was killed on her way home from work.

READ ALSO | Suspects in murder of Aréanah Preston, Chicago police officer killed, appear in court virtually

Both Preston and Huesca worked in the 5th Police District.

"I want the community to know and understand the sacrifice that these individuals made trying to protect the city, trying to protect their lives and their families," CPD Superintendent Larry Snelling said. "Every single day these officers go out to the street. They go out to make sure someone is safe and we're working very hard to make that happen."

Sunday's march steps off at 8 a.m. at Michigan and Superior in Chicago and concludes with an interfaith service at Holy Name Cathedral.