Illinois Democrats hang onto U.S. House of Representative seats, gain new seat

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than half a dozen Illinois Democrats won re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives, and even grew their margin with a new congresswoman.

LIVE ILLINOIS MIDTERM ELECTION RESULTS

ABC News projects that Robin Kelly wins re-election in Illinois' 2nd District; Brad Schneider wins re-election in Illinois' 10th District; Jesus "Chuy" Garcia wins re-election in Illinois' 4th District; Danny Davis wins re-election in Illinois' 7th District; Jonathan Jackson wins re-election in Illinois' 1st District; Mike Quigley wins re-election in Illinois' 5th District; and Jan Schakowsky wins re-election in Illinois' 9th District.

ABC News also projects that Delia Ramirez has won the first election in the newly drawn 3rd Congressional District.

READ MORE: Rep. Sean Casten, Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau vie for remapped IL 6th District

Hotly contested races in Illinois 6th and 14th Districts have drawn national attention, as Sean Casten and Lauren Underwood also fight for re-election in remapped districts following the 2020 census.

RELATED: Scott Gryder aims to unseat incumbent Rep. Lauren Underwood

So far ABC News has not projected winners in either of those races.