Cicadas Chicago 2024: Some trillion cicadas will appear in late April for 1st time in over 200 years

For the first time in 200+ years, double brood cicadas will emerge in late April. People living in the Midwest will be able to experience the event.

For the first time in 200+ years, double brood cicadas will emerge in late April. People living in the Midwest will be able to experience the event.

For the first time in 200+ years, double brood cicadas will emerge in late April. People living in the Midwest will be able to experience the event.

For the first time in 200+ years, double brood cicadas will emerge in late April. People living in the Midwest will be able to experience the event.

CHICAGO -- The cicadas are coming like the world hasn't seen in more than 200 years, CNN reported.

This spring, for the first time since 1803, two groups of cicadas, known as the Great Southern Brood and the Northern Illinois Brood, will appear at the same time, in an event known as dual emergence.

According to experts, some trillion cicadas will begin to appear in late April for about six weeks.

People living in the Midwest and the southeast across 16 states will be able to experience the rare event.

RELATED: Cicadas hit snooze on their 17-year alarm clock. But they are still coming

After they emerge and molt, the males will start buzzing to find a mate, and the noise can be louder than a plane.

The cicadas will eventually die off, and it will be another 221 years before the two groups appear together again.