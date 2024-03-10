WATCH LIVE

'Anatomy of a Fall' is nominated for 5 Oscars including best picture, best director

Sunday, March 10, 2024 4:15PM
"Anatomy of a Fall" is nominated for five Oscars this year including best picture, best director and best actress for Sandra Hüller.

No list of the greatest film actors of 2023 would be complete without Hüller, who also stars in the Oscar-nominated "Zone of Interest." She burns up the screen in Justine Triet's forensic anatomy of a marriage.

Told through the compulsively watchable tale of a wife on trial for killing her husband by pushing him out a window, the film pins you to your seat.

As a successful author forced to deal with the failure of her far-from-better half Samuel Theis, Hüller gives a performance you can't shake.

The same goes for the devilishly clever script by Triet and her husband Arthur Harari, who merge a brilliant battle of the sexes with a courtroom thriller for the ages.

Here are the categories that "Anatomy of a Fall" is nominated for:

  • Best picture
  • Best actress in a leading role role: Sandra Hüller
  • Best director: Justine Triet
  • Best original screenplay: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari
  • Best film editing: Laurent Sénéchal

ABC News' Peter Travers contributed to this report.

