2024 primary elections: Voter information in Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Election year is here and ABC7 Chicago wants to make sure you have all the resources you need before Election Day.

The Illinois general primary election will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Early voting for the primary election is open until March 18.

Online voter registration is closed, but in-person registration will remain open at early voting sites and Election Day polling places through Tuesday.

Locations for early voting in Illinois can be found at elections.il.gov.

More resources and important dates for voters in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin can be found below.

Illinois Voter Information

Illinois State Board of Elections - Election information, voting FAQ and other resources.

Candidate lookup - Find out who is running for office in Illinois.

Voter Registration information - See registration rules and find out how to register.

Registration Lookup - Find out if you are registered to vote in Illinois.

Polling place locator - Locate your polling place.

Illinois election dates and deadlines - Important dates for local, state and federal elections.

Voting Information by county:

Cook County Voter Information

Will County Voter Information

Kane County Voter Information

DuPage County Voter Information

McHenry County Voter Information

Lake County (Illinois) Voter Information

Indiana Voter Information

Indiana's primary election is taking place on May 7, 2024. The deadline to register to vote is April 8, 2024.

Indiana Voter Portal - The Indiana Voter Portal has information about voter registration, polling locations, voting options and more.

Indiana election dates and deadlines - Important dates for local, state and federal elections.

Indiana Secretary of State - Further information about candidates, campaigns and the election.

Wisconsin Voter Information

The Wisconsin presidential primary election is April 2, 2024.

My Vote Wisconsin - Information about polling places, candidates and voter registration.

Wisconsin election dates and deadlines - Important dates for local, state and federal elections.

Wisconsin Elections Commission - Further election information.

National Resources

The White House

U.S. Senate

Contact your U.S. Senator

U.S. House of Representatives

Contact your State Representative