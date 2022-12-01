'It's a shock': Buffalo Grove police investigate after 5 found dead in home on Acacia Terrace

Police continue to investigate after a grim discovery in the north suburbs.

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in Buffalo Grove continue to investigate after five people were found dead in a home Wednesday, including two children.

Neighbors said many have never seen anything like this before. Authorities have not yet released the identities of those found dead in the quiet subdivision.

"18 years, my kids grew up here, so it's.. you never see it, never seen anything like this ever," Buffalo Grove resident Falguni Patel.

Police said around 11 a.m. Wednesday, officers went to a two-story home in the 2800-block of Acadia Terrace after receiving a call for a well-being check for a woman.

After no one came to the door, police said they made forced entry and found five people dead inside.

"It's a shock," resident Michelle said. "Good area, quiet area. Everyone kind of keeps to themselves, but everyone still knows each other, so it's just sad. "

Police have said little, other than those deaths were the result of a domestic-related incident and that there's no active search for any suspect and*no danger to the public.

Late Wednesday, the Lake County Coroner identified those killed as three adults and two children, but said their names, ages, and genders won't be released until autopsies are completed.

"Just my thoughts and prayers to the family and just the neighbors," Patel said.

"Be with your family," Michelle said. "Hold someone a little closer. You just never know what to expect."

The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force is assisting in the investigation.

