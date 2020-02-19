Shih Tzu puppy stolen from Aurora Furry Babies, French Bulldog taken from Joliet location

By
AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- For the second time in two weeks a puppy has been stolen from a suburban pet store.

Furry Babies pet shop in Joliet and the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora sell animals that are said to be worth thousands of dollars.

Aurora police said a 10-month-old Shih Tzu puppy, valued at $3,400, was reported missing by a staff member last Wednesday.

Police responded to the Aurora store just before 8 p.m., where they were told the brown and white puppy was stolen from its crate.

The missing dog is said to not be much bigger than the size of a hand and only weighs a few pounds.

The store, which has operated at the Fox Valley Mall for more than eight years, said this isn't the first time a dog has been stolen from that locations.

The latest theft comes a week after a French Bulldog puppy was stolen from another Furry Babies store in Joliet. That incident was captured on surveillance video.
EMBED More News Videos

Surveillance video caught the moment a theft stole a French Bulldog puppy from the Furry Babies Joliet location.



Police said the Joliet store's staff noticed the suspects looking at one of the puppies. The staff told police the suspects then abruptly left the store and they realized the puppy was missing a short time later.

Police said the video shows the men grab the puppy, with one of them hiding the dog in his coat.

Aurora and Joliet police detectives are currently investigating both incidents, and anyone with information is asked to give them a call.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
aurorapetdogs stolenpuppy
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ex-Gov. Rod Blagojevich released from federal custody after Trump commutes sentence
Patti Blagojevich in Chicago awaiting husband's prison release
A commutation, not a pardon: What's next for Rod Blagojevich?
Investigators: Man strangled 6-year-old SC girl before killing himself
Woman charged with child endangerment after girl accidentally shoots brother in Lawndale
'Good Times' actress, 'Movin' on Up' singer Ja'Net DuBois dies
Is the new virus more 'deadly' than flu? Not exactly
Show More
Bond conditions set for Northbrook suspect in Deerfield hit-and-run
Four Illinois governors have served time
Remains found in underground vault at Blue Island oil refinery ID'd
Suspect in killing of Amie Harwick described as 'stalker'
Crossing guard killed while shoving children out of vehicle's path
More TOP STORIES News