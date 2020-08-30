3 charged in Wheaton, Lombard home invasions and shooting, DuPage county officials say

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- DuPage County officials Sunday announced charges filed in connection with armed home invasions and a shooting in Wheaton and Lombard last week.DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin, DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick, Wheaton Police Chief William Murphy and Lombard Police Chief Roy Newton held a press conference Sunday morning in Wheaton to provide more details about the incidents.The first break-in was the morning of Aug. 23 in the 1700-block of East Evergreen in Wheaton. Police said the residents went outside about 5 a.m. to investigate suspicious activity when two men confronted one of the residents.Police said that's when the second suspect entered the home holding a handgun and directed the victims to walk toward the back of the home. Once inside, one of the men reportedly entered a bedroom where two young girls and their grandmother were sleeping.The man hit the grandmother and fought with the girls' father, police said.Police said both suspects then fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan.A similar situation was reported in nearby Lombard 40 minutes later. Police said suspects went into a home in the 400-block of South Highland, threatening a young woman inside.A man pointed a gun at one of the residents and said "where's the money?" before threatening the woman, police said.Another member of the household attacked one of the suspects. At one point the gun went off, hitting the resident and one of the suspects.The two then ran from the home, police said.Doctors said the resident is stable with no life-threatening injuries.Berlin said the two incidents were connected, and three people were arrested."It is alleged that the defendants in these cases went on a one-hour crime spree and in doing so, violated the sanctity of two DuPage County households," Newton said.Malik Pitts, 22, of Broadview; Isaiah Johnson, 21, of Blue Island; and Keytori Jackson, 22, of Broadview appeared in bond court Sunday, where Judge Timothy McJoynt denied bond for Pitts and Johnson and set bond at $500,000 for Jackson.Lombard and Wheaton police were working with the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office to determine whether the two crimes were related."The conduct alleged in these charges is shockingly violent and demonstrates a complete disregard for our laws and for human life," Berlin said.All three face felony attempted murder, home invasion and aggravated battery charges. Their next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 28.Neighboring residents with any home surveillance video to share are asked to contact either the Lombard Police Department at (630)873-4400 or Lt. Bill Cooley with Wheaton police at 630-260-2077.