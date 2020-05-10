feel good

Pennsylvania twins start 3 Dollar Challenge for COVID-19 relief

By
VILLANOVA, Pennsylvania -- Twins from Villanova are attracting some major social media attention with the 3 Dollar Challenge they started on Instagram two weeks ago.

It started with a text message Jack Adler sent his sister, Kate about an idea he had for fundraising for people affected by COVID-19.

In the saved screenshot of the text, 19-year-old Jack says, "do you wanna start something cool?"

He follows up with "If all my followers donate $3 we have $10,000 to donate."

So, the $3 challenge was born. The siblings created an Instagram page asking people to post a video, donate $3 and tag five people.

Within 24 hours they raised $9,000.

A couple of days later, they got a direct message from two friends around the same age who started another grassroots charity called Makin' Lemonade.

Kate Adler told Action News "They reached out to us and said, 'oh we love what you're doing, would you want to partner up?'"

Makin' Lemonade Founders Alex Sheinman and Jesse Jaye said the partnership shows the power of social media and that Generation Z cares and is ambitious.

As of Wednesday, their collaboration has raised more than $70,000.

Their goal is to reach $100,000 by the end of the week.

All of the money goes to Feeding America, the CDC, and COVID relief funds.

You can find more information here:

https://www.instagram.com/3dollarchallenge/

https://www.facebook.com/MakinLemonadeFund/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypennsylvaniacharitycoronavirusu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Murals for Medical Relief painted to honor health care workers
Mayor Lightfoot calls preschool teacher to show her gratitude
Teacher Appreciation Week: CPS students, parents honor teachers with chalk art
Chance the Rapper honors CPS teachers at Twilight Awards
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Blue Angels announce Chicago flyover to salute health care workers
Illinois reports under 2K new COVID-19 cases for 1st time in 12 days
NW Side church holds services in 'passive resistance' to stay-at-home order
Developer faces new fine for botched Little Village implosion
Indiana churches hold first in-person services amid pandemic
3 firefighters hurt during reported South Shore blaze
What to know about Illinois' 77,741 COVID-19 cases
Show More
Dying COVID-19 patient sings last words to family
Fun, entertaining things to keep your family company at home
US virus patients and businesses sue China over COVID-19 outbreak
Lightfoot announces 5-phase plan to reopen Chicago
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
More TOP STORIES News