3 hurt in crash involving CPD squad car in West Woodlawn

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, April 20, 2024 2:40AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were hurt in a crash involving a Chicago police squad car Friday.

The crash happened in West Woodlawn in the 6300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue.

Chicago police say the squad car hit a red Kia. One officer and a 31-year-old woman and 64-year-old woman were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital for treatment with minor injuries, CPD said. All three were in good condition.

It was not immediately known what led up to the crash. Chicago police said no citations have been issued.

No further information was released.

