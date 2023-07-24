WATCH LIVE

Shots fired at Chicago's 31st Street Beach as police respond to disturbance, CPD says

Officers recovered two spent shell casings, Chicago police say

Michelle Gallardo Image
ByMichelle Gallardo WLS logo
Monday, July 24, 2023 4:13AM
Chicago police respond to disturbance at 31st Street Beach
Chicago police responded to reports of a disturbance Sunday night at 31st Street Beach on the city's South Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police were responding to reports of a disturbance at 31st Street Beach on the South Side when shots were fired Sunday night.

Several marked squad cars were on the scene at about 9 p.m. and blocking the entrance to the parking lots by the beach.

It's not clear what led to the disturbance.

So far there is no word of any injuries. Officers recovered two spent shell casings, according to police.

No one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are on the scene investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

