Metra train strikes car, critically injuring 4 on Southwest Side; SouthWest Service resuming Thursday morning

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Metra crash involving a Southwest Service train and a car sent four people to the hospital with critical injuries in Chicago's Scottsdale neighborhood. Wednesday evening.

The crash occurred at about 7:30 p.m. near 87th Street and Pulaski Road, authorities said. A Metra spokesperson said a train that was headed to Orland Park crashed into a vehicle on the tracks and then the vehicle apparently struck a person on foot nearby.

The Chicago Fire Department said four people were transported to hospitals, two in grave condition and two in critical condition.

SouthWest Service will run as normal during the commute Thursday morning. The crash remains under investigation by Metra police.
