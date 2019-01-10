4 injured, including 2 children, in South Side crash

Chicago fire officials said four people were injured, including two children, were injured in a serious car crash on the city's South Side Thursday evening.Fire officials said a car wrapped around a power pole at the intersection of South Dorchester Avenue and East 83rd Street around 6:45 p.m. Two adults were taken to University of Chicago Hospital and two children were taken to University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital, officials said. All four were in serious to critical condition.The exact circumstances of the crash were not immediately known. No further details about the victims have been released.Lights in the area of the crash are out. Fire officials said Commonwealth Edison turned off the power for safety reasons due to damage to the power pole.