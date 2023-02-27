Retiring Ald. Tom Tunney's chief of staff running unopposed in 44th Ward race

Bennett Lawson is the only candidate in the race to succeed retiring 44th Ward Ald. Tom Tunney, whom he served as chief of staff.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- From Lincoln Park up to Edgewater and everything in between, lakefront wards are about to experience a big sea change as four longtime alderman are retiring in the 43rd, 44th, 46th and 48th wards. Voters have the choice of 44multiple candidates, unless they live in the 44th Ward.

"I'm surprised there were more people not interested compared to my neighbors to my north and south, but I'll take it," said Bennett Lawson, 44th Ward candidate for alderman. "I think it means people know me."

Lawson is the only candidate in the race to succeed retiring 44th Ward Ald. Tom Tunney. Zero competition for an open seat in a financially-stable ward is considered unusual. The 44th Ward includes Wrigleyville, Boystown and East Lake View.

"You'd think there be a lot of pent-up demand for change," ABC7 political analyst Laura Washington said, "but Tom Tunney is also very popular, he has run the ward with iron fists."

And helping Tunney run the ward is Lawson, who has been Tunney's chief of staff for the past 15 years. Some voters say that while competition is healthy, they are fine with Lawson running unopposed.

"He's been doing everything all along under Tunney," voter Holly Reiter said.

Tunney makes no apologies for quickly anointing Lawson his successor.

"I think the way I announced I wasn't running at the same time endorsing him as my successor probably a little strong arm on my part, but I believed he deserved it," Tunney said.

Lawson said 44th Ward residents are looking for continuity when it comes basic city services.